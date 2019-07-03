

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices rebounded on Wednesday after steep losses in the previous session despite OPEC's decision to extend output cuts until March 2020.



Benchmark Brent crude rose over 1 percent to $63.06 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures for August delivery were up 0.9 percent at $56.78 a barrel.



Both benchmarks tumbled over 4 percent in the previous session as weak global manufacturing activity reinforced worries about slowing world economic growth.



Prices received some support today after the American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 5 million barrels for the week ended June 28. Analysts had expected a decrease of 3 million barrels.



The API report also showed stockpile declines of 387,000 barrels for gasoline and 1.7 million barrels for distillates. The EIA's inventory data will be out later today.



