The global HDMI cable market is expected to post a CAGR close to 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190703005256/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global HDMI cable market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the high demand for 4K/UHD TVs. One of the major applications of HDMI cables is 4K content display on TVs, where HDMI cable is used for high-definition, multimedia transmission onto TV screens for enhanced viewing experience. HDMI cables are preferred over conventional RCA cables as it can transmit a video signal, a CEC signal, and up to 8 channels of audio signals. This provides better audio-video quality while avoiding audio-video lag. Globally, the shipment of 4K TVs is increasing due to their decreasing price. Also, the rising disposable income of individuals coupled with the increasing number of commercial buildings is supporting the sale of 4K/UHD TVs, where HDMI cables are used to view 4K contents via set-top boxes. Such factors are expected to boost the HDMI cable market expansion during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing popularity of HDMI 2.1 will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global HDMI cable market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global HDMI cable market: Growing popularity of HDMI 2.1

HDMI 2.1 cables allow faster refresh rates, better audio at 48 Gbps data rates, and 8K resolution video at 60 frames per second. These cables also offer dynamic HDR support, which ensures eARC, quick media switching (QMS), and display stream compression to the HDMI specification. Due to all these features, the demand for HDMI 2.1 cables is increasing across the world. The manufacturers of smart TVs are also launching new products to cater to this demand. It is expected with the launch of products supporting the HDMI 2.1 version, the demand for these cables will increase for the better viewing experience, driving the growth of the HDMI cable market during the forecast period.

"High popularity of HDMI with Ethernet is another factor expected to drive the market positively. One of the major advantages of HDMI cables is that they allow the distribution of video and audio to any screen on the signage network. A single transmitter can deliver multimedia to hundreds of displays by combining matrix and video extension solutions, thereby making HDMI cables beneficial for the process. Because of such advantages, it is expected that this trend will support the market's growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global HDMI cable market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global HDMI cable market by type (standard, high speed, ultra-high speed) and geographical regions (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market and register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing demand for HD TV screens with enhanced gaming experience in various countries, including India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190703005256/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com