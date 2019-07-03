Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2019) - eXeBlock Technology Corporation (CSE: XBLK) ("eXeBlock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ken Marshall to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Marshall has extensive experience in the Information Technology and Telecommunications Sectors, having served in various positions with Rogers Communications over the past 25 years. Most recently, Mr. Marshall was the Senior VP, National Residential Marketing - Toronto where he led the Wireline Marketing Group in launching Ignite TV, a fully internet-based delivery platform, to existing and new customers. For 15 years Mr. Marshall served and Regional President - Atlantic Region and Vice President - Enterprise Business Unit where he took the lead of integration and subsequent direction of Rogers operations in Atlantic Canada after Rogers' acquisition of Cable Atlantic. Mr. Marshall served as the Senior VP, Finance & Business Development of Cable Atlantic where he directed and managed all operational aspects. Prior to his career in the Telecommunications Sector, Mr. Marshall also served as the Director, Distance and Professional Programs for the Institute of Canadian Bankers.

Mr. Marshall holds a Master of Business Administration, Finance from Dalhousie University and a Bachelor of Commerce, Honours from the Memorial University of Newfoundland, where he was also a member of the Faculty of Business.

Mr. Marshall is replacing Mr. Carl Sheppard who has served on the Company's Board since going public in 2017. Mr. Sheppard continues to pursue his other business activities and the Company acknowledges and thanks him for his contribution.

About eXeBlock

eXeBlock Technology Corp (CSE: XBLK) is a designer of custom, state-of-the-art blockchain based software applications that provide profitable, secure and efficient solutions to businesses and markets globally. eXeBlock continues to review business opportunities with which it seeks to identify with a definitive path to revenue. To receive regular updates on the business, follow them on Twitter @eXeBlock or visit www.exeblock.com.

For more information please contact:

Jamie Davison

CEO

eXeBlock Technologies Corporation

902.334-1699

jdavison@exeblock.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. When used in this press release, the words 'estimate', 'project', 'belief', 'will', 'anticipate', 'intend', 'expect', 'plan', 'predict', 'may' or 'should' and the negative of these words or such variations or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to the ability to identify and complete a transaction with a clear path to revenue, which depends upon the availability of such business opportunity, negotiation of acceptable terms, receipt of regulatory approvals and the approval of the Company's shareholders. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company with respect to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. There are a number of important risk factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. For a more detailed discussion of risk factors, refer to the Company's management discussion and analysis dated as of January 28, 2019 filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the CSE's website. The Company cautions that the aforementioned list of material risk factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing risk factors and other uncertainties and potential events.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46048