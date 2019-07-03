The global orthopedic braces and supports market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190703005269/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global orthopedic braces and supports market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global orthopedic braces and supports market size is the increasing cases of arthritis. Arthritis causes painful inflammation and stiffness in joints, leading to their immobility. The pain and immobility associated with arthritis can affect any joint in the body and can prevent patients from performing their daily routines. The rising prevalence of arthritis increases the demand for orthopedic braces and supports that can be used to ease physical movements and relieve the symptoms of arthritis. The incidences of arthritis will fuel the orthopedic braces and supports market expansion during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the emergence of 3D printing will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global orthopedic braces and supports market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global orthopedic braces and supports market: Emergence of 3D printing

3D printing is gaining significant popularity in the global orthopedic braces and supports market. 3D printers that use materials such as metals and plastics to create customized, fully functional objects are being used for rapid prototyping of orthopedic braces and supports. These printers allow vendors in the market to provide customized solutions that can provide improved support to patients. The emergence of 3D printing will be one of the key orthopedic braces and supports market trends during the forecast period.

"Factors such as the increase in the development of new products, and rising number of strategic alliances will have a significant impact on the orthopedic braces and supports market worth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global orthopedic braces and supports market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global orthopedic braces and supports market by application (knee, upper extremity, neck and spine, foot and ankle, and exoskeleton), and geographic regions (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The North American region led the orthopedic braces and supports market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. The growth of the orthopedic braces and supports market in North America can be attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of arthritis, and the increasing healthcare facilities in developed countries such as the US.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190703005269/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com