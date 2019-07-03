Issuer Information 1 Issuer Orkuveita Reykjavíkur -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Org. no 5512983029 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 LEI 5493004ARP9VPUIX5B73 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information 4 Short name OR180255 GB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 ISIN code IS0000030963 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 CFI code DBFUFR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 FISN númer ORKUVEITA REYKJ/2.6 BD 20550218 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 Bonds/bills Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Total issued amount 7.498.000.000 kr. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 Total amount previously issued 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 Amount issued at this time 7.498.000.000 kr. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 Denomination in CSD 1 kr. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Annuity -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 Amortization type, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 Currency, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 Issue date February 18, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 First ordinary installment date August 18, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 Total number of installments 72 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 Installment frequency 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 Maturity date February 18, 2055 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 Interest rate 2,60% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 Floating interest rate, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 Premium N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 Simple/compound, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 Day count convention 30E/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 Day count convention, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 Interest from date February 18, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 32 First ordinary coupon date August 18, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 33 Coupon frequency 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 34 Total number of coupon payments 72 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 35 If irregular cash flow, then how -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 37 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing 38 Indexed Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 39 Name of index CPI -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 40 Daily index or monthly index Daily Index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 42 Base index value 462.82333 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 43 Index base date February 18, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Information 44 Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 45 Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 46 Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 47 Credit rating (rating agency, date) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 48 Additional information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading 49 Registered at CSD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 50 Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 51 Date of Application for Admission to Trading July 2, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 52 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to July 3, 2019 Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 53 Date of admission to trading July 4, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 54 Trading code (Ticker) OR180255_GB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 55 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 56 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 57 List population name ICE_SUSTAINABLE_BOND S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 58 Static volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 59 Dynamic volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 60 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 61 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 62 Country code IS --------------------------------------------------------------------------------