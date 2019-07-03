

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A day earlier than usual due to the Independence Day holiday on Thursday, the Labor Department released a report on Wednesday showing a modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended June 29th.



The Labor Department said initial jobless claims dipped to 221,000, a decrease of 8,000 from the previous week's revised level of 229,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 223,000 from the 227,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Meanwhile, the report said the less volatile four-week moving average crept up to 222,250, an increase of 500 from the previous week's revised average of 221,750.



