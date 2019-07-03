

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After ending yesterday's choppy trading session modestly higher, stocks may see some further upside in early trading on Wednesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 46 points.



Stocks may benefit from continued optimism about a near-term interest rate by the Federal Reserve after a report from payroll processor ADP showed private sector job growth reaccelerated in the month of June but still came in below economist estimates.



ADP said private sector employment climbed by 102,000 jobs in June after rising by an upwardly revised 41,000 jobs in May.



Economists had expected employment to increase by about 140,000 jobs compared to the addition of 27,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



'Job growth has slowed sharply in recent months, as businesses have turned more cautious in their hiring,' said Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody's Analytics.



On Friday, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched monthly employment report for June.



Employment is expected to increase by 160,000 jobs in June after rising by 75,000 jobs in May, while the unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.6 percent.



A separate report released by the Commerce Department showed the U.S. trade deficit widened by more than anticipated in the month of May, as the value of imports jumped by much more than the value of exports.



The Commerce Department said the trade deficit widened to $55.5 billion in May from a revised $51.2 billion in April. Economists had expected the trade deficit to widen to $54.0 billion from the $50.8 billion originally reported for the previous month.



The wider trade deficit came as the value of imports surged up by 3.3 percent to $266.2 billion compared to a 2.0 percent jump in the value of exports to $210.6 billion.



Shortly after the start of trading, the Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release its report on activity in the service sector in the month of June.



The ISM's non-manufacturing index is expected to dip to 55.9 in June from 56.9 in May, although a reading above 50 would still growth in the service sector.



The Commerce Department is also due to release its report on factory orders in the month of May. Factory orders are expected to drop by 0.5 percent.



Despite the slew of economic data, overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued in a holiday-shortened trading session.



The stock markets are scheduled to close at 1 pm ET and remain closed on Thursday in celebration of Independence Day.



Stocks showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading session on Tuesday before eventually ending the day modestly higher. The S&P 500 reached a new record closing high, while the Dow ended the session at a nine-month closing high.



The major averages showed a strong move to the upside going into the close. The Dow rose 69.25 points or 0.3 percent to 26,786.68, the Nasdaq edged up 17.93 points or 0.2 percent to 8,109.09 and the S&P 500 climbed 8.68 points or 0.3 percent to 2,973.01.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.5 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index slumped by 0.9 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has advanced by 0.7 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index are both up by 0.6 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are rising $0.44 to $56.69 a barrel after plummeting $2.84 to $56.25 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, after jumping $18.70 to $1,408 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $13.70 to $1,421.70 an ounce.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 107.73 yen compared to the 107.88 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1287 compared to yesterday's $1.1285.



