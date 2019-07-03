

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BT Group plc (BT_A.L, BT) said it will report the Group's financial statements under IFRS 16 starting from the first quarter of 2019/20. BT expects IFRS 16 to have a positive impact on 2019/20 EBITDA of approximately 0.7 billion pounds. Accordingly, the Group has updated its outlook.



For fiscal 2019/20, BT Group plc now projects post IFRS 16 adjusted EBITDA in a range of 7.9 billion pounds to 8.0 billion pounds, revised from prior guidance (pre IFRS 16) range of 7.2 billion pounds to 7.3 billion pounds.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX