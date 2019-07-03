Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2019) - Blackrock Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (OTC PINK: BKRRF) ("Blackrock" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Randy Minhas has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Randy Minhas will be taking over the role from Mr. Kevin Strong who has left to pursue other opportunities.

The Company thanks Mr. Strong and wish him the best in his future endeavors.

Randy Minhas is a Chartered Professional Accountant with extensive finance experience in the technology, manufacturing and resources industries. Mr. Minhas has served as Director, Chief Financial Officer, and Controller for several publicly traded companies since 2011 focusing on forecasting, business development, development of internal controls and complete financial reporting services. In addition to previously serving as CFO of Blackrock, Mr. Minhas also formerly served as Group Controller for Rye Patch Gold Corp., a Nevada gold producer. Prior to joining Rye Patch Gold Corp., Mr. Minhas served as the Financial Reporting and SOX specialist for Golden Queen Mining Co. Ltd., helping take the company from an exploration stage company to a full gold and silver producing company. Mr. Minhas holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Simon Fraser University and completed his Chartered Accountant designation in 2008, while also completing his Chartered Director Certification in 2017. He currently serves as a Director for Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. and Affinor Growers Inc.

About Blackrock

Blackrock is a junior gold-focused exploration company that is on a quest to make an economic discovery. Anchored by a seasoned Board, the Company is focused on their Silver Cloud property, a low-sulphidation epithermal gold & silver project, located along on the established Northern Nevada Rift gold trend in north-central Nevada.

