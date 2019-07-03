sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,13 Euro		-0,006
-4,28 %
WKN: A2PELS ISIN: CA90137G1019 Ticker-Symbol: DCR1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
21C METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
21C METALS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,129
0,138
15:40
0,128
0,139
15:30
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
21C METALS INC
21C METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
21C METALS INC0,13-4,28 %
FN Beta