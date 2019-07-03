FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, July 3
FirstGroup plc
03 July 2019
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Grant under the Executive Annual Bonus Plan 2018/19 ("EABP 2018/19")
FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that under the rules of the EABP, Matthew Gregory, Chief Executive, was granted an award, for nil consideration, on 02 July 2019, over ordinary shares of £0.05 each in the capital of the Company, under the EABP 2018/19.
The award to Matthew Gregory, under the rules of the EABP, is subject to certain conditions, the details of which were set out in the Directors' remuneration report, published on 25 June 2019.
The transaction listed above took place in London (XLON) on 02 July 2019 and the notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Other Information
Information provided in accordance with the requirements of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Matthew Gregory
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|FirstGroup plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of nil-cost options to acquire shares under the EABP 2018/2019
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|02/07/2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted