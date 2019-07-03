sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,444 Euro		-0,061
-1,11 %
WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 Ticker-Symbol: A7Z 
Aktie:
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
AECI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AECI LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
03.07.2019 | 16:37
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

AECI Limited - Change to the credit rating of the Issuer

AECI Limited - Change to the credit rating of the Issuer

PR Newswire

London, July 3

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)

Company code: AECI

("AECI" or "the Issuer")

NOTIFICATION OF A CHANGE TO THE CREDIT RATING OF THE ISSUER

Noteholders are advised that, on 26 June 2019, GCR Ratings ("GCR") has upgraded the Issuer's long term national scale rating from A(za) to A+(za) and affirmed the short term national scale rating at A1(za); with a stable outlook.

The rating upgrade on the Issuer reflects its strong market position and is further supported by strong cash flow generation and modest forward-looking leverage levels.

The full report will be made available at https://www.aeciworld.com/investor-relation-credit-rating.php

3 July 2019

Debt Sponsor

Rand Merchant Bank

(A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


© 2019 PR Newswire

FN Beta