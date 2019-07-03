National Land Partners: Land for Sale in Texas at The Canyons at Scenic Loop Community

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2019 / National Land Partners recently announced the availability of new homesites for purchase in Texas. They invite the community to put their dream home building projects in motion by checking out these beautiful, yet affordable, properties at The Canyons at Scenic Loop. All those interested may visit their sales office to receive a more detailed orientation.

The organization asserts that the properties are the perfect canvas to develop one's dream of a perfect home in the beautiful state of Texas. David McCumber, Manager at The Canyons at Scenic Loop, says, "This is a unique opportunity to custom build your dream home, surrounded by the beautiful Texas Hill Country, along with the most relaxing views San Antonio has to offer. We are offering these unique gorgeous homesites to build your dream home whenever you are ready, advancing the project at your own pace in this relaxing environment. Each property consists of 1/2 to 1+ acre high elevation homesites, which means that you can build to your heart's content here to create the space you desire."

"We are committed to creating a spectacular community for you to call home," says McCumber. "We encourage our community members to build a spectacular place, whether it's with one of our recommended San Antonio builders, or one of their own choices. The views here are spectacular, and can truly inspire you to build something amazing. If you think you can enjoy waking up to a view of the beauty of downtown San Antonio, then look no further and check out the available acreage on sale now."

The properties themselves are conveniently located in North San Antonio. They are close enough for residents to enjoy the benefits of city life while also far enough outside the city limits to sustain a relaxing environment. Residents can also enjoy all the utilities they would expect living in the city-without the exorbitant prices and discomfort that an overcrowded area brings. Furthermore, the properties are close to the Medical Care center, which effectively means that top-notch medical care is only minutes away in the unfortunate event of an emergency. It is also well within range of pharmacy, shopping, and dining outlets.

To further encourage the community to take part, The Canyons at Scenic Loop is offering guided visits through the beautiful area, allowing prospective buyers to envision where their dream house could be built. The company explains that they have an excellent land financing plan, offering low down payments, along with a dedicated team that is always available to serve and guide buyers.

"The team here at The Canyons at Scenic Loop is always happy to help out and to walk you through the steps of buying land," states the organization. "We are experts in this matter, and we know exactly how to deal with the different problems that often arise when completing these processes. We're here to help you find that perfect piece of paradise you've been looking for."

The Canyons at Scenic Loop pledges a commitment to excellence in every aspect of the transaction, paying close attention to appropriate land use and environmental impact. While each owner is free to build as they please on their own property, any construction project should meet the community's overall regulations in order to ensure the safety and serenity of other residents. The company states, "We have designated professional Land Consultants who will take the time to listen to your dreams for your property and help you find a way to build the home to suit your lifestyle and vision."

For more information regarding the community being built at The Canyons at Scenic Loop, interested parties may contact David McCumber at 877-333-7925. Those who wish to have a preview of the community may visit the gallery on the company's website.

