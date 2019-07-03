Arion Bank hf.: Arion Bank issues subordinated note in Norwegian kroner

Arion Bank has today concluded a Tier 2 floating rate note issuance totaling 200 million Norwegian kroner. The notes are callable in July 2024 with final maturity in July 2029. The notes were priced at a spread of NIBOR +365.

The Tier 2 notes are eligible as Tier 2 capital under the Icelandic Financial Undertakings Act No. 161/2002. The Tier 2 note issue strengthens the Bank's own funds and is milestone towards reaching a more optimal capital structure.

The notes are scheduled to be admitted to trading on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange on 9 July 2019.

The bookrunner on the transaction is Nordea.

For further information please contact Sture Stolen, head of Arion Bank's investor relations, at ir@arionbanki.is

