Mittwoch, 03.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

WKN: A2JNAX ISIN: SE0010413567 Ticker-Symbol: AB7A 
03.07.2019 | 17:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Arion Bank hf.: Arion Bank issues subordinated note in Norwegian kroner

Arion Bank has today concluded a Tier 2 floating rate note issuance totaling 200 million Norwegian kroner. The notes are callable in July 2024 with final maturity in July 2029. The notes were priced at a spread of NIBOR +365.
The Tier 2 notes are eligible as Tier 2 capital under the Icelandic Financial Undertakings Act No. 161/2002. The Tier 2 note issue strengthens the Bank's own funds and is milestone towards reaching a more optimal capital structure.

The notes are scheduled to be admitted to trading on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange on 9 July 2019.

The bookrunner on the transaction is Nordea.

For further information please contact Sture Stolen, head of Arion Bank's investor relations, at ir@arionbanki.is

This is information that Arion Bank hf. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above.


