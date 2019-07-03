The material is a conductive additive for silicon anodes in lithium-ion batteries, helping to improve cycle life and increase energy density. It has taken decades to bring the nanotubes into commercial production.The electric mobility industry has already introduced synergies to the solar industry, such as a reduction in the cost of silicon carbide transistors, which are now beginning to be used on a commercial level in PV inverters. In battery research such benefits occur because research is focused on optimizing technology for the electric vehicle (EV) industry, aiming for higher energy density ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...