QUANTUM GENOMICS: Quantum Genomics Selected to Enter the European Rising Tech Label

Quantum Genomics (Euronext Growth - FR0011648971 - ALQGC), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new drug class that directly targets the brain to treat resistant hypertension and heart failure, has been selected to enter the European Rising Tech label, recognizing the most promising Tech SMEs listed on Euronext markets.

The European Rising Tech label is an evolution of the Tech40 label, which covers the 40 leading small and mid-cap tech companies listed on Euronext's markets. Based on the same qualitative approach in terms of performance and liquidity, The European Rising Tech label gathers a larger number of SMEs listed in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon and Paris, and operating in life sciences, eco-industries or technologies, media & telecommunications (TMT) entitling them to a range of premium services to boost their visibility among investors, including being part of a dedicated index and investor roadshows. Quantum Genomics is one of the 26 companies selected in life sciences, out of a total of 94 SMEs entering the label.

Jean-Philippe Milon, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Genomics, commented: "We are very pleased to have been selected and to be recognized as one of the most promising SMEs listed on Euronext markets. This label, which rewards our efforts and recent progress in research and development, should also increase our visibility among institutional investors and players in the pharmaceutical industry."

About Quantum Genomics

Quantum Genomics is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new class of cardiovascular medications based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI). Quantum Genomics is the only company in the world exploring this innovative approach that directly targets the brain. The company relies on 20 years of academic research from the Paris-Descartes University and the laboratory directed by Dr. Catherine Llorens-Cortes at the Collège de France (French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM)/ the Scientific Centre for National Research (CNRS)). The goal of Quantum Genomics is to develop innovative treatments for complicated, or even resistant, cases of hypertension (around 30% of patients have poor control of their condition or receive ineffective treatment) and for heart failure (one in two patients diagnosed with severe heart failure dies within five years).

Based in Paris and New York, Quantum Genomics is listed on the Euronext Growth exchange in Paris (FR0011648971- ALQGC) and trades on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States (symbol: QNNTF).

For more information, please visit www.quantum-genomics.com

