Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist (BUOY LN) Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jul-2019 / 17:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 02-Jul-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 101.7695 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1187100 CODE: BUOY LN ISIN: LU1571051751 ISIN: LU1571051751 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BUOY LN Sequence No.: 12252 EQS News ID: 835819 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 03, 2019 11:42 ET (15:42 GMT)