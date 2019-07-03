Lyxor Smart Cash - UCITS ETF C-USD (SMTC LN) Lyxor Smart Cash - UCITS ETF C-USD: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jul-2019 / 17:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Smart Cash - UCITS ETF C-USD DEALING DATE: 02-Jul-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 1059.6525 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 153027 CODE: SMTC LN ISIN: LU1248511575 ISIN: LU1248511575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SMTC LN Sequence No.: 12244 EQS News ID: 835803 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 03, 2019 11:42 ET (15:42 GMT)