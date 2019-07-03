

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a firm note on Wednesday, as investors continued to shrug off concerns over the exchange losing EU access.



Extending its gains to a fifth successive session, the benchmark SMI ended up 45.60 points, or 0.46%, at 10,066.53, after hitting a new all-time high of 10,091.48.



Credit Suisse gained about 1.4%. Givaudan, LafargeHolcim and Alcon moved up 1 to 1.2%. Swatch Group, Swisscom, Lonza Group, Swiss Life Holding, UBS Group and Zurich Insurance closed modestly higher.



Roche Holding shares ended on a firm note after the company said its new one-dose flu medicine Xofluza was comparable to its 20-year-old drug Tamiflu in reducing the duration of symptoms of the viral disease.



ABB ended more than 1% down after Jefferies cut the stock's target price.



Ascom Holding AG shares gained 1.5% after the company bagged a contract worth around CHF 1 million for power plant in Germany.



Logitech International has proposed a 10% annual increase for FY19 dividend. The company has also nominated Wendy Becker as new chairperson of the board. The Logitech stock ended flat.



