CORT Events Launches Drape Service Offering in Las Vegas and Orlando

Event rental company to provide one-stop shop experience in 14 states

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2019 / CORT Events, a division of CORT, a Berkshire Hathaway Company, today launched a new service offering to clients in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Orlando, Florida. In addition to standard furnishing and lighting products, CORT Events will now offer the drape collection in two new markets. This expanded service offering creates a one-stop shop for event planners in Orlando and Las Vegas, adding to current offerings in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Northern Virginia, Washington D.C. and Wisconsin.

"Our customers know that working with CORT Events guarantees an exceptional level of professionalism, quality and convenience. Offering drape provides an added level of convenience for our clients in Orlando and Las Vegas," said Kevin Dana, executive director of marketing and product development at CORT Events. "Now available in 14 states, we look forward to continuing the momentum to create a seamless process for our customers, from inspiration to execution."

CORT Events is the ultimate resource for event planners with this newly expanded service, allowing planners to work with a single point of contact, one invoice and one delivery and pick-up for all their event needs. With dozens of varying color and weight combinations, planners can choose a venue, set the mood with custom pipe and drape, and complete the room with furniture rental with the peace of mind and professionalism clients know they can count on from CORT Events.

To learn more about CORT Events' drape collection, visit www.cortevents.com/drape-collection.

About CORT Events

CORT Events is the leading nationwide provider of rental furnishings for the exhibit and events industry. From high-profile special events to corporate meetings to weddings, CORT provides the rental furnishings that make exhibitions and events possible. CORT also provides rental furniture to the majority of trade shows and conferences in the nation, including shows and events in Canada. For more information, visit www.CORTevents.com.

About CORT

CORT, a part of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, is the nation's leading provider of transition services, including furniture rental for home and office, event furnishings, destination services, apartment locating, touring and other services. With more than 100 offices, showrooms and clearance centers across the United States, operations in the United Kingdom and partners in more than 80 countries around the world, no other furniture rental company can match CORT's breadth of services and companywide commitment to making a house a home, an office a great place to work and an event a memorable celebration. For more information, please visit www.cort.com.

