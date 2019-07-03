Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (TEMIT) is managed by Chetan Sehgal (based in Singapore) and Andrew Ness (based in Edinburgh). They draw on the broad resources of the Franklin Templeton Emerging Markets Equity (FTEME) investment team, seeking quality companies trading at a discount to their intrinsic value that can be held for the long term. Despite increased stock market volatility in recent quarters, the managers have built on TEMIT's solid long-term track record; it has outperformed its MSCI Emerging Markets index benchmark over the last one, three and 10 years, and is broadly in line over the last five years.

