

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices rebounded on Wednesday, recovering well after a severe setback in the previous session, as data showed U.S. crude inventories fell for a third straight week.



The decision of OPEC and allies to extend output cuts by nine months until March 2020 contributed as well to oil's surge.



West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures ended up $1.09, or 1.9%, at $57.34 a barrel.



On Tuesday, crude oil futures for August ended down $2.84, or 4.8%, at $56.25 a barrel, the lowest settlement in about two weeks.



According to the data released by the Energy Information Administration this morning, U.S. crude stockpiles fell 1.1 million barrels in the week ended June 28, as against expectations for a decline of nearly 3 million barrels.



Gasoline inventories were down by about 1.58 million barrels, much less than an expected drop of about 2.17 million barrels.



Meanwhile, distillate stockpiles increased unexpectedly by 1.58 million barrels.



Data released by the American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday showed that U.S. crude supplies fell by 5 million barrels for the week ended June 28. Analysts had expected a decrease of 3 million barrels.



The API report also showed stockpile declines of 387,000 barrels for gasoline and 1.7 million barrels for distillates.



