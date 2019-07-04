Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2019) - MLI Marble Lending Inc. (CSE: MRBL) (OTCQB: MRBLF) ("Marble" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market.

"We are excited in achieving this milestone to introduce our story and investment opportunity to a larger U.S. audience," states Mike Marrandino, CEO of Marble. "As we continue to execute on our vision and growth strategy, we strongly believe that this exposure onto the OTCQB will provide their investors a unique opportunity in fintech, north of the border."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Mike Marrandino, President & CEO

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

About MLI Marble Lending Inc.

MLI Marble Lending Inc., dba Marble Financial (CSE: MRBL) (OTCQB: MRBLF) provides Canadians with a second chance to rebuild their credit and to fast track their way back to mainstream lending using socially responsible lending and fintech solutions. Since 2016, the Company's flagship product has funded in excess of $10 million in loans and helped over 1,100 Canadians rebuild their credit scores. Marble's proven consumer credit rebuilding strategy accelerates the timeline for credit rebuilding by at least 50% relative to the current traditional methods available through Consumer Proposals.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.marblefinancial.ca .

Mike Marrandino, CEO, Director

Email: ir@marblefinancial.ca

