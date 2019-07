MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BMW AG (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) aims to produce at least 25 electrified models by 2023, including at least 13 fully electric cars.



The company targets to double 2019 electrified vehicle sales by 2021.



Global annual premium segment sales are expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.8% to 11.8 million units by 2031.



