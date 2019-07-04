

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - French police searched Renault's (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) headquarters in the south-west of Paris on Wednesday to gather evidence for a probe into spending by former Chairman Carlos Ghosn.



'Groupe Renault confirms that a French police search is under way at the group's headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt and that it is fully co-operating with the authorities,' Renault said in a statement, adding that it would make no further comment.



French investigators opened an investigation earlier this year into whether Ghosn improperly used a Renault sponsorship deal to host his 2016 wedding party at the Chateau de Versailles.



Earlier this year, Renault said it had found evidence that it had paid part of Ghosn's wedding costs.



Meanwhile, French magazine L'Express said the probe was recently widened to include spending at Renault-Nissan BV, or RNBV, the Dutch joint venture between Renault and Nissan, and Ghosn's relationship with an Oman billionaire who was a Nissan intermediary.



The report said Ghosn has denied allegations related to the Oman distributor, and that he would repay the marriage-related expenses.



Ghosn, who was the head of Renault, Nissan and the third partner in their alliance Mitsubishi Motors, is facing trial in Japan for alleged financial crimes. He has denied all the charges, which stem from an internal probe by Nissan.



