Wirecard and CreditPilot Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Provisioning of Mobile and Digital Financial Services to Mobile Network Operators and Retailers

ASCHHEIM, Germany, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, and CreditPilot, a banking and B2B2C-focused fintech, have announced the signing of a new partnership agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, CreditPilot will incorporate Wirecard's digital payment processing technology into its A2A (Any2Any) platform ecosystem for mobile and digital financial services provision, which is available to almost 100 million people worldwide. In 2018, CreditPilot's various platforms processed approximately €2.7 billion worth of transactions.

The CreditPilot A2A platform enables retail businesses and mobile operators to offer financial services to their customers and subscribers. CreditPilot provides its clients in the telecom and retail segments with a fully managed mobile/digital financial services platform-as-a-service, as well as all necessary compliance expertise, assessment and implementation of key business procedures specific to the financial sector. Among A2A's current users are mobile networks operating under trademarks of the Tele2 and VEON groups.

Services available on the CreditPilot A2A platform include international and domestic money remittance, mobile commerce and payments, digital goods marketplace, micro-loans and micro-insurance. By integrating the Wirecard solutions, CreditPilot is expanding its offering to enable its telecoms und retail customers to accept and process digital payments across all channels, which will further drive forward the digitalization of payments worldwide.

"We are delighted to partner with CreditPilot and integrate our solutions into their Any2Any offering. Together, we can enable mobile network operators and mobile virtual network operators to provide their subscribers with a comprehensive range of financial products and services, ensuring a seamless customer experience in remittance, everyday payments and purchase of digital goods," said Philippe Laranjeiro, Head of Sales, Digital & Telco at Wirecard.

"With Wirecard's ample payment technologies portfolio, we can onboard more clients more effectively and ensure high quality of service worldwide," said Felix Polianski, Vice President of Mobile and Digital Financial Services at CreditPilot.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

About CreditPilot:

CreditPilot is a European financial technology company specializing in digital and mobile financial services, transactional and payment infrastructure. The company champions financial inclusion and equal access to financial services for all people, regardless of location and income. In 2018, CreditPilot's various platforms have processed approximately €2.7 billion worth of transactions. CreditPilot is a full member of ITU, United Nations' telecommunications regulatory body, and active participant of ITU's Financial Inclusion Global Initiative (FIGI).

CreditPilot's flagship product for non-financial consumer-facing businesses is A2A (Any2Any), a digital payment ecosystem, that enables mobile network operators and retail businesses to provide mobile financial services and digital financial services to their customers. A2A is available through various mobile operators to almost 100 million people across the world as of June 2019. To know more about CreditPilot, visit us on www.creditpilot.com, and follow us on Twitter at @CreditPilot.

