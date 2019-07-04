

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation increased in June after slowing in the previous month, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 2.7 percent year-on-year in June, after a 2.4 percent increase in May.



Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, gained 2.7 percent in June, following a 2.3 percent rise in prior month.



In June, inflation grew mainly due to higher costs for air travel, package trips abroad and cost of services were higher around public holidays in June.



