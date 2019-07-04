sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 04.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,213 Euro		-0,006
-2,74 %
WKN: 872037 ISIN: NL0000440477 Ticker-Symbol: ROO 
Aktie:
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROODMICROTEC NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROODMICROTEC NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
04.07.2019 | 08:29
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

RoodMicrotec N.V.: RoodMicrotec reports first half-year revenue for 2019

  • The first half-year revenue for 2019 was EUR 6.4 million, 7% lower than for the first half of 2018
  • The second quarter revenue increased by 12% compared to the first quarter revenue
  • Significant increase in Supply Chain Management

Deventer, 04th July 2019 - RoodMicrotec N.V., a leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, today released its first half-year revenue for the period ending on June 30th, 2019. The revenue for the first half of 2019 was EUR 6.4 million, 7% lower than for the first half of 2018, with an increase of 12% from the first quarter to the second quarter.

The increase in Supply Chain Management is encouraging and shows that the overall strategy for the company is paying off - also under difficult market conditions. Test Operations is maintaining a constant level and the decrease in Qualification & Failure Analysis is mainly due to the customer initiated phase out of production burn-in. Within the markets, RoodMicrotec raised its sales in the industrial sector by 5% compared to the previous year, whereas the automotive sector showed a decrease of 17% after one of our customers had lost a major project, which resulted in a drop in demand.

"Despite the weak start of the year in the first quarter, we have continued to work hard to implement the strategy of the company and this has paid off with an increase of revenue in the second quarter compared to the first quarter of 2019. Our strategy to move into long-term engagements with our customers is continuing to improve the revenue in Supply Chain Management", says Martin Sallenhag, CEO of RoodMicrotec.

Revenue by business unit in the first half of 2019 compared to the first half of 2018:

(x € 1,000)HY1 2019HY1 2018Change
Test Operations3,1423,316-5%
Supply Chain Management1,5961,460+9%
Qualification & Failure Analysis1,6552,067-20%
TOTAL6,3936,843-7%



Outlook

Based on several new engagements as well as an increasing number of ASIC supply chain projects in the pipeline, RoodMicrotec expects a continuing revenue increase over the next years and the company expects to report yearly improving positive net results. With a softer market and geopolitical uncertainties revenue for 2020 is expected to be in the range of EUR 16 million to EUR 18 million.

The Interim Report will be published on August 1st, 2019 together with the conference call for press and analysts.

Financial agenda

01 August 2019Publication interim report 2019
01 August 2019Conference call for press and analysts
17 October 2019Trading update quarter 3-2019
23 January 2020Publication (preliminary) annual revenue 2019
12 March 2020Publication (preliminary) annual figures 2019
12 March 2020Conference call for press and analysts
09 April 2020Publication annual report 2019
09 April 2020Trading update quarter 1-2020
28 May 2020Annual general meeting of shareholders
29 May 2020Annual bondholders meeting
30 July 2020Publication interim report 2020
30 July 2020Conference call for press and analysts
15 October 2020Trading update quarter 3-2020

About RoodMicrotec

RoodMicrotec is a leading independent company for semiconductor supply and quality services. With 50 years of experience in the semiconductor and electronics industry, RoodMicrotec is well-established as a highly valued partner for many companies worldwide. The company provides full-turnkey ASIC services for complex microchips that are customized to handle specific applications for individual customers. In cooperation with strong partners, RoodMicrotec manages the entire development and production flow of ASICs in the target volume, ranging from low quantities up to multiple millions per year. The turnkey solution includes project management, wafer test, assembly, final test, qualification, failure analysis and logistics. All services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability, aerospace, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors. RoodMicrotec's headquarter is located in Deventer, Netherlands, with operational units in Nördlingen and Stuttgart, Germany.

For more information visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com

Further information

Martin Sallenhag - CEO, Arvid Ladega - CFO
Telephone: +31 570 745623 Email: investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com Web: www.roodmicrotec.com

This press release is published in English, Dutch and German. In case of conflict between these versions the English version shall prevail.

This communication contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.The company's managing director and CEO Martin Sallenhag, is responsible for arranging for the release of this document on behalf of RoodMicrotec.

Attachment

  • 2019 07 04_Half Year Sales_E (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/64fedd5e-abe7-48bc-bc5b-622be254ac5e)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)

FN Beta