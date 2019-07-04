RoodMicrotec N.V.: RoodMicrotec reports first half-year revenue for 2019

The first half-year revenue for 2019 was EUR 6.4 million, 7% lower than for the first half of 2018

The second quarter revenue increased by 12% compared to the first quarter revenue

Significant increase in Supply Chain Management

Deventer, 04th July 2019 - RoodMicrotec N.V., a leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, today released its first half-year revenue for the period ending on June 30th, 2019. The revenue for the first half of 2019 was EUR 6.4 million, 7% lower than for the first half of 2018, with an increase of 12% from the first quarter to the second quarter.

The increase in Supply Chain Management is encouraging and shows that the overall strategy for the company is paying off - also under difficult market conditions. Test Operations is maintaining a constant level and the decrease in Qualification & Failure Analysis is mainly due to the customer initiated phase out of production burn-in. Within the markets, RoodMicrotec raised its sales in the industrial sector by 5% compared to the previous year, whereas the automotive sector showed a decrease of 17% after one of our customers had lost a major project, which resulted in a drop in demand.

"Despite the weak start of the year in the first quarter, we have continued to work hard to implement the strategy of the company and this has paid off with an increase of revenue in the second quarter compared to the first quarter of 2019. Our strategy to move into long-term engagements with our customers is continuing to improve the revenue in Supply Chain Management", says Martin Sallenhag, CEO of RoodMicrotec.

Revenue by business unit in the first half of 2019 compared to the first half of 2018:

(x € 1,000) HY1 2019 HY1 2018 Change Test Operations 3,142 3,316 -5% Supply Chain Management 1,596 1,460 +9% Qualification & Failure Analysis 1,655 2,067 -20% TOTAL 6,393 6,843 -7%







Outlook

Based on several new engagements as well as an increasing number of ASIC supply chain projects in the pipeline, RoodMicrotec expects a continuing revenue increase over the next years and the company expects to report yearly improving positive net results. With a softer market and geopolitical uncertainties revenue for 2020 is expected to be in the range of EUR 16 million to EUR 18 million.

The Interim Report will be published on August 1st, 2019 together with the conference call for press and analysts.

Financial agenda

01 August 2019 Publication interim report 2019 01 August 2019 Conference call for press and analysts 17 October 2019 Trading update quarter 3-2019 23 January 2020 Publication (preliminary) annual revenue 2019 12 March 2020 Publication (preliminary) annual figures 2019 12 March 2020 Conference call for press and analysts 09 April 2020 Publication annual report 2019 09 April 2020 Trading update quarter 1-2020 28 May 2020 Annual general meeting of shareholders 29 May 2020 Annual bondholders meeting 30 July 2020 Publication interim report 2020 30 July 2020 Conference call for press and analysts 15 October 2020 Trading update quarter 3-2020

About RoodMicrotec

RoodMicrotec is a leading independent company for semiconductor supply and quality services. With 50 years of experience in the semiconductor and electronics industry, RoodMicrotec is well-established as a highly valued partner for many companies worldwide. The company provides full-turnkey ASIC services for complex microchips that are customized to handle specific applications for individual customers. In cooperation with strong partners, RoodMicrotec manages the entire development and production flow of ASICs in the target volume, ranging from low quantities up to multiple millions per year. The turnkey solution includes project management, wafer test, assembly, final test, qualification, failure analysis and logistics. All services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability, aerospace, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors. RoodMicrotec's headquarter is located in Deventer, Netherlands, with operational units in Nördlingen and Stuttgart, Germany.

For more information visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com

Further information

Martin Sallenhag - CEO, Arvid Ladega - CFO

Telephone: +31 570 745623 Email: investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com Web: www.roodmicrotec.com

This press release is published in English, Dutch and German. In case of conflict between these versions the English version shall prevail.

This communication contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.The company's managing director and CEO Martin Sallenhag, is responsible for arranging for the release of this document on behalf of RoodMicrotec.

