Donnerstag, 04.07.2019

04.07.2019 | 08:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Eolus Vind AB interim report March 1 2019 - May 31 2019

Hässleholm, Sweden, July 4th, 2019

3 Months March 2019 - May 2019

  • Net sales 520.3 (22.6) MSEK.
  • EBIT 10.9 (-10.0) MSEK. Profit before tax 10.0 (-5.7) MSEK. Net profit 12.2 (-4.6) MSEK.
  • Earnings per share, before and after dilution equals 0.49 (-0.18) SEK.
  • During the three month period 0 (0) wind turbines were taken into operations with a total installed capacity of 0.0 (0.0) MW.
  • During the three month period the equivalent of 1.0 (1.8) wind turbines with an installed capacity of 2.0 (1.4) MW was handed over to customers.
  • At the end of the period Eolus had 421 (337) MW under asset management.
  • Electricity production from wind farms owned was 3.3 (6.3) GWh with an average revenue of 454 (532) SEK/MWh.

Significant events after the balance sheet date

  • In June Eolus signed an agreement with Vestas for delivery of up to 13 wind turbines for Wind Wall 1 Project in California.

Financial summeryQ3Q1-Q3Q1-Q3Full year
Mar 2018Sep 2018Sep 2017Sep 2017
-May 2018-May 2019-May 2018-Aug 2018
Net sales, MSEK22,6998,2180,21 366,0
EBIT, MSEK-10,046,423,0202,4
Profit before tax, MSEK-5,743,331,8198,9
Värdeförändringar derivat före skatt, MSEK-0,6-39,94,02,5
Net profit, MSEK-4,651,838,7194,3
Resultat per aktie före/efter utspädning, SEK-0,182,081,567,81
Eget kapital per aktie, SEK26,4532,4326,4532,68
Cashflow from operating activities, MSEK-356,1-353,9-645,0241,7
Total assets, MSEK1 605,82 211,11 605,81 895,0
Nettoskuld - /nettokassa +, MSEK-515,1-120,4-515,1371,1
Signed customer contracts, MSEK3 885,02 691,63 885,02 887,5
No of turbines taken into operation, amount-3,02,025,0
No of turbines handed over to customers, amount1,85,05,230,8
Turbines taken into operation, MW-10,84,483,8
Turbines handed over to customers, MW1,414,88,993,3
Managed turbines, MW337421337415
Electricity generation, GWh6,310,225,130,2
Soliditet, %41,136,641,143,1
Return on equity after tax, %7,928,37,926,4

For further information contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 10 199 88 02
Catharina Persson, CFO, +46 10 199 88 17
Johan Hammarqvist, head of communications, +46 10 199 88 10

The information in this press release is disclosed pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure through the agency of head of communication Johan Hammarqvist on July 4th, 2019, at 8.30 AM CET.

About Eolus:
Eolus Vind AB is one of the leading wind power developers in the Nordics. Eolus is active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of wind farms. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries as well as the United States to both local and international investors. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed more than 540 wind turbines of the approximately 3 600 wind turbines operating in Sweden. Eolus has signed contracts for over 800 MW of asset management services of which 420 MW is in operation.

Eolus Vind AB has about 11 500 shareholders. Eolus shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information about Eolus, please visit www.eolusvind.com

Attachment

  • Eolus - Extract of Q3 report 2018-2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ab866f86-4e81-4f36-b13f-64ba94d44ba4)

