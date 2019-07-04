Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - 2019 Annual General Meeting

Golden Ocean Group Limited (the "Company") advises that the 2019 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on September 13, 2019. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to July 25, 2019. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.
Hamilton, Bermuda
July 4, 2019
This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Golden Ocean Group Limited via Globenewswire
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Golden Ocean Group Limited via Globenewswire