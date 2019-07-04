sprite-preloader
Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - 2019 Annual General Meeting

Golden Ocean Group Limited (the "Company") advises that the 2019 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on September 13, 2019. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to July 25, 2019. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

Hamilton, Bermuda

July 4, 2019



