Donnerstag, 04.07.2019

04.07.2019 | 08:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Metso Corporation: Invitation to news conferences

Invitation to news conferences

Metso Corporation's press release on July 4, 2019 at 09:40 am EEST

Metso and Outotec jointly announced today the combination of Metso Minerals and Outotec to create a leading company in process technology, equipment and services serving the minerals, metals and aggregates industries, and Metso Flow Control to become a separately listed independent flow control equipment and services company under the name of Neles.

The Chairmen, CEOs and CFOs of Metso and Outotec will host the following news conferences to discuss the announcement of today, July 4, 2019:

  • A news conference at 11:30 am - 1:00 pm EEST at Hotel Kämp, in Helsinki at Pohjoisesplanadi 29. This event will be held in Finnish and also streamed at: https://event.videosync.fi/lehdistotilaisuus (https://event.videosync.fi/lehdistotilaisuus).

    If you attend by telephone, please dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

    Conference code: 63822090#

    FI: +358981710310
    SE: +46 856642651
    UK: +44 3333000804
    US: +1 6319131422

  • An audiocast/conference call for investors and analysts at 2:00 - 3:30 pm EEST. This event will be held in English and audiocast at: https://event.videosync.fi/investor-call (https://event.videosync.fi/investor-call)

If you attend by telephone, please dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event. Conference code: 38535567#

FI: +358981710310
SE: +46 856642651
UK: +44 3333000804
US: +1 6319131422

  • An audiocast/conference call for global media at 3:30 - 4:30 pm EEST. This event will be held in English and audiocast at https://event.videosync.fi/global-media-call (https://eur01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u%3Dhttps-3A__event.videosync.fi_global-2Dmedia-2Dcall%26d%3DDwMGaQ%26c%3D5oszCido4egZ9x-32Pvn-g%26r%3DSsbF2Cbj5VVse0Oi_NwZ7tcSa3nj41R-ZyiNTCfpOcg%26m%3DVhvJF5apLQWw39nPSiqArl34xqzFuvnujJGQz6aTZ3Q%26s%3DWI0pQkkSeLggWqGN3sDDvJUnrznFZTR1mTJ3qKDS7l8%26e%3D&data=02%7c01%7chelena.marjaranta%40metso.com%7c35fa53fb51cd4a2497d808d6ff7f62bb%7c5c5456f4c40240c5a73de78777e7bf9e%7c0%7c0%7c636977319922371003&sdata=9FxWRhipZH1CYQy2AzbFXHudgVn5hw0cXExpohwRT5Y%3D&reserved=0).

    If you attend by telephone, please dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event. Conference code: 61182482#

    FI: +358981710310
    SE: +46 856642651
    UK: +44 3333000804
    US: +1 6319131422

The presentation slides will be available at www.metso.comand www.outotec.com.

About Metso

Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability. Metso is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about EUR 3.2 billion in 2018. Metso employs over 14,000 people in more than 50 countries. www.metso.com

About Outotec

Outotec develops leading technologies and services for the sustainable use of Earth's natural resources. Our 4,000 top experts are driven by each customer's unique challenges across the world. Outotec's comprehensive offering creates the best value for our customers in the mining, metal, energy, and chemical industries. Outotec had sales of EUR 1.3 billion in 2018, and its shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.outotec.com

For further information, please contact:

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Stakeholder Relations, Metso Corporation, Tel. +358 20 484 3212, E-mail: helena.marjaranta@metso.com

Juha Rouhiainen, Vice President, Investor Relations, Metso Corporation, Tel +358 20 484 3253, E-mail: juha.rouhiainen@metso.com

Rita Uotila, Vice President, Investor Relations, Outotec Corporation, Tel. +358 20 529 2003, mobile +358 400 954 141, E-mail: rita.uotila@outotec.com

Saija Kinanen, Director, Corporate Communications, Outotec Corporation, Tel. +358 20 529 2044, mobile +358 40 187 5353, E-mail: saija.kinanen@outotec.com


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)

FN Beta