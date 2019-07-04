ZetaDisplay AB: ZetaDisplay receives first prize as leading nordic player in Digital Signage

ZetaDisplay AB (publ) ("ZetaDisplay") has received the first prize as the leading Nordic player in digital signage during the ongoing Digital Signage Summit (DSS) in Munich, Germany. The award was handed over for the first time during the industry's European annual meeting.



"The Nordic region is considered being the most innovative digital signage market in Europe. It is a benchmark regarding digital concepts and cross-border consolidation. It was time to analyze the market, to identify key players and to start tracking the performance", explains Florian Rotberg, Managing Director Invidis Consulting, organizing the event.

"It is great recognition for the work that has been done to build a leading Digital Signage company on the European market," comments CEO Leif Liljebrunn, who received the award. The Nordic market has a relatively large market share compared to its size and Swedish companies play a leading role. "We will continue to focus on maintaining and expanding our leading position," concludes Liljebrunn.

Malmö, 4 July 2019

About ZetaDisplay

ZetaDisplay provides visual communication solutions to influence behavior in a physical store or office environment. The company is built on a profound understanding of human behavior in decision-making situations. The total offering includes concept development software programming, deployment as well as technical contracted services. ZetaDisplay is based in Malmö, Sweden. The company has annual net sales 400 MSEK and employs 140 employees at eight offices in six European countries. The company controls and maintains today more than 50 000 installations at customers on 50 markets. The share is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Stockholm Stock Exchange [ZETA].