

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Persimmon plc. (PSN.L) reported that its total revenues for the first six months of 2019 declined to 1.754 billion pounds from 1.836 billion pounds last year.



In its trading update ahead of its half year results to 30 June 2019, which will be released on 20 August 2019, the company said that Housing revenues for the period was 1.645 billion pounds down 5.6% from the prior year.



New housing legal completion volumes were 7,584 homes down from 8,072 homes last year. Average selling price was 216,950 pounds compared to 215,813 pounds in the prior year.



The company anticipates underlying housing operating margin of 30.8% for full year 2018 to be a reasonable guide for the first-half of 2019.



The company anticipates that the Group's full-year volumes will reflect the continued focus on progressing its customer service initiatives which are important in positioning the business for the future.



