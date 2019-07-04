

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's consumer price inflation was stable in June, figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 0.6 percent year-on-year in June, same as seen in May. Economists had expected a 0.5 percent rise.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in June, while economists had expected a fall of 0.1 percent.



Prices for international package holidays and, fruits and vegetables rose in June, while the prices for heating oil and for stone fruit declined.



Core inflation, which excludes fresh and seasonal products, energy and fuel, rose 0.7 percent in June. The core CPI remained flat on month.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, which is meant for EU comparison, rose 0.7 percent annually in June and grew 0.2 percent from a month ago.



