AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF (BYBU) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Jul-2019 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF DEALING DATE: 03/07/2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 174.1151 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 153558 CODE: BYBU ISIN: LU1681048556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BYBU Sequence No.: 12336 EQS News ID: 836065 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 04, 2019 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)