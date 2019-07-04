"Venture Tianfu" event was successfully held in Budapest, Hungary

BUDAPEST, Hungary, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the afternoon of June 28, 2019, the "Venture Tianfu in Budapest" event was successfully held in the beautiful library of Eotvos Lorand University. More than 100 people which include the Hungarian Parliament, the Hungarian Export Promotion Agency, Hungarian technology companies, top universities, Chinese business leaders, international incubators, renowned experts as well as youth innovation and entrepreneurship teams from Chengdu and Budapest explored and shared the new trends and cooperative opportunities of global innovation and entrepreneurship.

Vice Chairman of Chengdu Municipal Committee of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Mr. Hao Kangli, Member of the Hungarian Parliament Mr. Lajos Olah, Deputy Secretary General of Chengdu Municipal Committee of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Mrs. Huang Yuanyong, Deputy Director of Hungarian Export Promotion Agency Mr. Roland Lajtai, Chairman of Chengdu Longquanyi District Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Mr. Sun Bo, Vice Director-General of The Science and Technology Bureau of Chengdu, Chengdu Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs Mr. Chen Xu, Deputy Director of Sci-Tech Innovation and New Economy Bureau (IPR Bureau) Chengdu Management Committee of TFNA, Sichuan Mr. Huang Lei, Director of The Science and Technology Bureau of Chengdu, The Intellectual Property Bureau of Chengdu High-tech Development and Industrialization Division Mr. Shen Lin all participated in this event, which aimed to further gather innovative global resources, strengthen the driving force of entrepreneurship and build up the innovative channel between Chengdu and the Hungarian prestigious universities, enterprises and institutions for high-end talents communication, application development and market transformation.

The success of this event not only established the communicative and cooperative platform of innovation and entrepreneurship between Chengdu and Budapest, but also expanded the width and depth of two side's cooperation in innovation and entrepreneurship, talent exchanges, deep integration of universities and colleges, the development of new economy, economic and trade exchanges as well as convention and cooperation, creating well-off conditions for continuously promoting and accelerating the ecosystem and innovative ecological chain of Chengdu and forging it into a center of innovation and entrepreneurship with international influence.

