GR Supra GT4



Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Toyota Motor Corporation Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

TOKYO, July 4, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - TOYOTA GAZOO Racing confirmed today that it will launch the GR Supra GT4, a race car for customer teams(1), in 2020. The announcement comes in response to growing customer expectations worldwide following the unveiling of the GR Supra GT4 Concept at the Geneva International Motor Show in March, and the participation of the GR Supra at the 24 Hours of Nurburgring in June. TOYOTA GAZOO Racing intends to strengthen its focus on customer motorsports in order to enable motorsports-lovers around the world to freely participate in races, and to develop ever-better cars using the feedback gained through race participation.The GR Supra GT4(2) is based on the GR Supra--TOYOTA GAZOO Racing's first-ever global model released earlier this year--and it is developed and produced by Toyota Motorsport GmbH.The GT4(3) category is popular with private race teams around the world due to its low cost and ease of entry. GT4 cars are eligible to participate in a variety of races across the globe, including the Super Taikyu Series in Japan, the GT4 European Series and the VLN Endurance Championship Nurburgring in Europe, and the Michelin Pilot Challenge Series in the U.S.The GR Supra already participates in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in North America and, from 2020, is scheduled to compete in the Super GT GT500 Class in Japan. The arrival of the GR Supra GT4 will provide motorsports fans with the joy of watching the GR Supra compete in circuits around the world.In order to develop the GR Supra GT4, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing has joined forces with three technical partners: Ravenol, Pirelli and Akrapovic. Ravenol will provide lubricants, while Pirelli will collaborate on tire development and Akrapovic will cooperate on developing motorsport-specific exhaust systems.Details regarding the specifications of the GR Supra GT4, including its selling price, sales area and release date, are scheduled to be announced later this year.(1) Customer teams (also known as private teams) purchase race cars from manufacturers that are modified versions of production vehicles and enter them into races.(2) GT4 vehicles are sold to race participants and cannot be driven on public roads.(3) GT4 is a category for production race cars based on SRO-regulated Grand Touring cars; it is positioned one rank below GT3.About Toyota Motor CorporationToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.Source: Toyota Motor CorporationContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.