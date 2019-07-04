Sanoma Corp: Sanoma will publish its Half-year Report 2019 on 25 July 2019

Sanoma Corporation, Press Release, 4 July 2019 at 11:00 EET

Sanoma will publish its Half-year Report 2019 on 25 July 2019

Sanoma will publish its Half-year Report for 1 January-30 June 2019 on Thursday 25 July 2019 approx. at 8:30 EET. The report and related materials will be available on www.sanoma.com/investors after publishing.

An analyst and investor conference will be held in English by the President and CEO Susan Duinhoven and CFO and COO Markus Holm at 11:00 EET at Sanomatalo, Töölönlahdenkatu 2, Helsinki. To join the event, please register by email to ir@sanoma.com by 23 July 2019.

A live webcast of the conference can be followed via www.sanoma.com/investors . To ask questions by phone during the live webcast, please register by email to ir@sanoma.com by 23 July 2019. Dial-in details will be sent to registered participants. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conference via www.sanoma.com/investors .

Interview opportunities for media are available after the conference. Media representatives are asked to book interviews via Communications Director Marcus Wiklund, marcus.wiklund@sanoma.com.

Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and CSR, tel. +358 40 560 5601

Sanoma

