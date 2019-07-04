Ananda Developments Plc - Notice of AGM

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC

("Ananda" or the "Company")

Notice of AGM

Ananda Developments plc announces that the Company has sent notice to shareholders convening the Company's annual general meeting, to be held at the offices of Shakespeare Martineau LLP, 6th Floor, 60 Gracechurch Street, London EC3V 0HR on 31stJuly 2019 at 11.00 am.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Ananda Developments plc

CEO

Melissa Sturgess



Investor Relations

Jeremy Sturgess-Smith +44 (0)20 7520 9266

ir@anandadevelopments.com Peterhouse Capital Limited

Corporate Finance

Fungai Ndoro

Mark Anwyl



Corporate Broker

Lucy Williams

Duncan Vasey +44 (0)20 7469 0930 Stanford Capital Partners Limited

Joint Corporate Broker

John Howes

Patrick Claridge +44 (0)20 3815 8880 Celicourt Communications

Mark Antelme

Ollie Mills

About Ananda Developments PLC

Ananda Developments invests in the developing market for medical or therapeutic Cannabis derivatives, or related products, including but not limited to nutraceuticals, dietary supplements and cosmetic products which contain Cannabis or hemp derived cannabinoids. The Directors believe that this market is growing due to an increasing number of states in the USA, as well as other countries around the world, changing their laws to allow for products containing constituents of Medical Cannabis to be developed, approved and sold.

A copy of the Company's Admission Document is available at www.anandadevelopments.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/ANANDA-DEVELOPMENTS-Admission-Document-29.06.2018-FINAL-clean.pdf

Ananda's investment strategy is to invest in companies, projects or products that are progressing medical or therapeutic Cannabis research and development, or seeking to produce or cultivate Cannabis in any jurisdiction in which it is legal to do so, or are developing or have already developed, products that contain Cannabis derived cannabinoids and require funding to progress work plans or commercialise products.

http://www.anandadevelopments.com