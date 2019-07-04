sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Prosafe SE: Delivery of Safe Eurus

Prosafe has today, 4 July 2019, taken delivery of the Safe Eurus, an advanced and flexible vessel for worldwide operations excluding Norway.

The Safe Eurus will shortly begin mobilization to Brazil for commencement of its three-year contract for Petrobras.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The Company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 4 July 2019
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 907 65 155

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


