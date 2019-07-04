

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania retail sales growth slowed to the lowest level in five months in May, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.



Retail sales excluding automobile sales climbed a seasonally and working day adjusted 3.7 percent year-on-year in May, following a 6.5 percent increase in April.



The latest increase in sales was the weakest since December, when sales grew 2.7 percent.



Sales of non-food products grew 7.9 percent annually in May and that of food, beverages and tobacco rose 5.4 percent. While, sales of automotive fuels decreased 3.8 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales fell 0.8 percent in May, following a 0.4 percent decline in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX