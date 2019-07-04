Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist (WLDU LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Jul-2019 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist DEALING DATE: 03-Jul-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 143.4166 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 375306 CODE: WLDU LN ISIN: FR0011669845 ISIN: FR0011669845 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDU LN Sequence No.: 12348 EQS News ID: 836107 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 04, 2019 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)