Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc (BNKU LN) Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Jul-2019 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 Banks UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Jul-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.968 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1944957 CODE: BNKU LN ISIN: LU1829221966 ISIN: LU1829221966 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BNKU LN Sequence No.: 12383 EQS News ID: 836177 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 04, 2019 04:16 ET (08:16 GMT)