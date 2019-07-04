Insider, Powering Top Brands like Singapore Airlines, Samsung and Virgin is Recognized as a Leader in the G2 Grid(R) for Mobile Marketing Summer 2019

SINGAPORE, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Insider announced that it has been named as a Leader in the G2 Grid? for Mobile Marketing Summer 2019.

Sequoia-backed Insider is the world's first integrated digital Growth Management Platform. Working with more than 450 leading brands - including UNIQLO, Singapore Airlines, Samsung , Virgin , New Balance , Carrefour , Dominos, Toyota , Newsweek , Avon, MediaMarkt , AVIS, Allianz, BBVA, IKEA, McDonald's , Tokopedia and CNN - across 20 countries, Insider enables digital marketers to drive growth across all channels and at every stage of the customer journey, from acquisition and activation through to revenue and retention (AARR).

One of the core things that Insider does well is to unify customer data across channels, enabling businesses to segment users with advanced AI technologies and deliver powerful cross-channel personalization.

World's top brands trust Insider's AI-powered Mobile Marketing Platform to drive their digital growth

At the forefront of emerging tech for mobile personalization, Insider is a truly mobile-first company. Around 80% of traffic comes from mobile web, but only 20% of conversions happen on this channel. Insider is focused on closing that gap, enabling businesses to create more immersive experiences that drive growth on mobile web throughout the funnel.

Insider's Growth Management Platform is constantly evolving, ensuring brands deliver experiences at the speed of customer expectations. The latest additions to the platform include Maven: an AI-powered technology that guides mobile web visitors to discover and buy what they are looking for with intelligent predictive recommendations; and InStory: a feature inspired by Instagram and Snapchat that brings the power of stories to mobile websites as a new way to engage and convert mobile web audiences.

Insider is also leading the way when it comes to mobile app personalization, helping marketers improve user experiences. The platform includes a feature-rich app suite that gives app owners easy access to the very latest in push and in-app messaging technology.

Moving in-app, Content Optimizer can be used to easily test in-app variables such as layouts, sliders, menu order and much more for different micro segments, without the need to constantly develop code and release new updates. Insider, with its agile focus on emerging technologies, has also developed the world's first social-proof technology for mobile apps.

Insider's latest addition to its AI-powered mobile app predictive segments, including Likelihood to Uninstall (LTU) and Customer Lifetime Value (CLV). These algorithms help mobile app marketers differentiate high-value users from window shoppers, predict the future lifetime value of users and how likely they are to uninstall. This way, marketers can run precision-targeted remarketing ads, which drives loyalty and retention.

Hande Cilingir, CEO, Insider, said: "We strongly believe that we are seeing a shift towards mobile-first and messaging-first markets. We have been innovating and redefining how personalization is done for the small screen with thoughtful UX and Machine Learning. Our continued focus will be to enable marketers to leverage the tremendous opportunity to boost revenue and deliver consistent experiences on mobile."

Insider's Growth Management Platform (GMP) has an average rating of 4.6/5 on G2. Here's what Insider's customers are saying about the platform:

"Insider's Predictive segments for Mobile has helped us garner data that proved extremely valuable for our mobile efforts. We are now able to act on users' behavior through predictive segments, something we were not able to do before. As a result, we are able to build marketing campaigns that have shown great results for our mobile website and application."

"With Insider we are have been able to tailor distinct and engaging experiences for our customers on 1:1 basis on mobile devices. Insider's AI based mobile visitor segmentation has allowed us to find the right set of people to target -- which set of people are high-value customers, which set needs to be added to our customer nurturing program, doubtful customers, new prospects and more. Overall this led to, as we said, more revenue for the business and lower churn."

Using Insider, brands can harness the power of Predictive Ad Audiences to create AI-powered predictive segments. These segments can be used to serve precision-targeted ads to users who display a high likelihood of converting, helping marketers optimize their Return on Ad Spend (ROAS). On-site personalization and recommendations can be deployed to treat each visitor like an individual and drive conversions. At the post-purchase stage, brands can build customer loyalty through personalized push notifications and emails, encouraging repeat purchases or visits. And all this is possible with the integration of just one single line of code, meaning that digital marketers can turn their ideas into live experiences quickly and easily, with no dependence on their tech team.

About Insider

Insider's Growth Management Platform (GMP) helps digital marketers drive growth across the funnel, from Acquisition to Activation, Retention, and Revenue. Leveraging real-time predictive segmentation powered by deep Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning capabilities, Growth Management Platform empowers marketers to deliver personalized journeys across the web, mobile web, mobile apps, and ad channels. Built on a unified data layer, GMP is easy to implement and simple to use, avoiding the need for complex integrations and dependency on IT teams. Insider simplifies the life of digital marketers and helps them drive growth for their brands, with zero marketing waste.

Insider is a technology company with offices in London, Singapore, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul, Sydney, Helsinki, Barcelona, Dubai, Moscow, Warsaw, Taipei, Jakarta, Istanbul, Kiev, Ho Chi Minh City, Bangkok, Ankara and Kuala Lumpur. Insider was listed as one of Europe's 100 Hottest Startups by WIRED Magazine in 2018 and won Red Herring Top 100 Europe in 2017. CrunchBase has recently ranked Insider's co-founder and CEO Hande Cilingir as one of the top three female CEOs outside of the US.