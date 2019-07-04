

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Thursday, Eurostat releases euro area retail sales for May. Sales are forecast to grow 0.4 percent on month, reversing a 0.4 percent drop in April.



The euro traded mixed against its major rivals ahead of the data. While the euro rose against the yen, it was steady against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 121.62 against the yen, 1.1125 against the franc, 0.8966 against the pound and 1.1281 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.



