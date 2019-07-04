Located in Gelting-Ost Industrial Park, the lab will become one of the most advanced e-mobility test centers in Germany, performing safety and functional testing as well as environmental simulations. Up to 40 SGS experts will test traction batteries and components of electric vehicles for performance and safety.

The multifunctional laboratory has a testing area of approximately 4,000 m2. Numerous test chambers and test benches will enable lab experts to work efficiently. Extensive hardness tests on traction batteries from electric vehicles will be carried out along a test track. Vibration, mechanical shock, temperature and humidity tests, as well as treatments with salt mist, dust, mixed gases and chemical substances, will be used to assess the performance and safety of high-voltage storage systems.

"Our new e-mobility laboratory in Gelting is an investment in the future," says Christoph Dyck, Director of Transportation. "Here, we can grow in perspective with additional services for automotive industries. The concept of test chambers is precisely tailored to our workflows. The test facilities are optimally arranged, which makes more efficient laboratory processes possible."

SGS inspectors at the e-mobility lab will support automakers and suppliers not only through battery testing, but also through the testing of electronic and electromechanical components, such as connectors, and engine components of electric, hybrid and conventional vehicles. Infrastructure, including charging stations and charging cables, will also be examined. Various test benches in the e-mobility lab will be used to simulate the environmental conditions that the components will have to withstand - mechanical, climatic, corrosive and electrical.

