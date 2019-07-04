

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were little changed on Thursday in cautious trade amid the Independence Day holiday in the U.S.



Underlying sentiment remained supported somewhat amid Fed rate cut hopes and on news that top representatives from the United States and China are arranging to resume talks next week to try to resolve a year-long trade war between the world's two largest economies.



Meanwhile, the European Commission has decided to withhold disciplinary action against Italy over its fiscal policy after the government in Rome offered fresh commitments to cut its deficit slowly.



The benchmark CAC 40 was little changed at 5,614 after gaining 0.8 percent in the previous session.



Trade-sensitive automakers were moving higher, with Renault up 0.6 percent and Peugeot rising 0.4 percent.



Car parts company Valeo jumped 2.3 percent after it reportedly bagged orders worth 500 million euros ($564 million) for its 'Lidar' car sensor products.



