

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Glencore Plc.(GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) confirmed that the armed forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo are in the area around the operations of the the company's subsidiary, Kamoto Copper Company or KCC.



Earlier there were reports that, Congolese security forces evicted illegal miners from a copper and cobalt mine run by Glencore on Thursday and then dispersed them when they protested outside the governor's office.



The move by the police and army came one week after a landslide at the Kamoto Copper Company concession killed 43 people, prompting the government to promise to remove the miners.



KCC has communicated its expectations to the armed forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo to exercise restraint and operate in accordance with Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights and international human rights standards. This includes the principles relating to the use of proportionate force and provision of medical aid.



