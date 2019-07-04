INVISTA's technology and licensing group, INVISTA Performance Technologies (IPT), Sichuan Shengda Chemical New Material Co., Ltd (Sichuan Shengda) and Sichuan Energy Investment Chemical New Material Co., Ltd (Sichuan Energy) announce the successful start-up of Sichuan Shengda's purified terephthalic acid (PTA) plant. On-Specification production was achieved on May 24, 2019.

This plant, located in Nanchong, Sichuan province, utilizes INVISTA's proprietary P7 PTA process technology, with a nameplate capacity of one million metric tonnes per year. This plant also uses INVISTA's proprietary R2R technology for production of benzoic acid as co-product.

Mike Pickens, IPT President, commented, "I congratulate Sichuan Shengda and Sichuan Energy on the successful start-up. I am appreciative of the collaborative efforts of Sichuan Shengda, Sichuan Energy and the INVISTA commissioning team. With this start-up, IPT and our licensees have now successfully commissioned 7 PTA projects totalling over 11 million tonnes per annum capacity since 2015."

INVISTA's latest industry-leading PTA technology, including its latest P8 technology, is available as a license package from INVISTA Performance Technologies. For more information, please visit the INVISTA Performance Technologies website at www.ipt.invista.com.

About INVISTA

From the fibers in your carpet to the plastic in your automobiles, INVISTA's commitment to continuous improvement has led its employees to develop some of the most durable, versatile polymers and fibers in the world. A subsidiary of Koch Industries since 2004, INVISTA brings to market the proprietary ingredients for nylon 6,6 and recognized brands including STAINMASTER, CORDURA and ANTRON. INVISTA also offers specialty chemical intermediates and process technologies. See the bigger picture at INVISTA.com.

