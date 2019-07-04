

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK car market declined for the fourth consecutive month in June as confusion over new rules and removal of incentives for low emission vehicles weighed on demand, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, or SMMT, said Thursday.



Car sales decreased 4.9 percent year-on-year in June as demand for the alternatively fueled vehicles declined for the first time in more than two years.



Petrol and battery electric car registrations advanced 3.0 percent and 61.7 percent respectively. But this was not enough to offset the 20.5 percent decline of diesel, which fell for the 27th month in a row.



Plug-in hybrids cars sales fell by a massive 50.4 percent in June and hybrids slid 4.7 percent.



Year-to-date car sales fell 3.4 percent from the same period of last year. About 1.26 million new cars joined British roads in the first half of the year.



The lobby said ongoing confusion over low emission zones and diesel, the removal of key ultra low emission vehicle incentives and an overall decline in buyer confidence affected the market.



Another month of decline is worrying but the fact that sales of alternatively fuelled cars are going into reverse is a grave concern, Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said.



Manufacturers have invested billions to bring these vehicles to market but their efforts are now being undermined by confusing policies and the premature removal of purchase incentives, he noted.



Car production had plunged 15.5 percent in May due to sharp contractions in domestic demand and exports, SMMT reported last month.



